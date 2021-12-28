PM Askar Mamin on coronavirus situation in country

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The epidemiological situation is stable in the country, Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In general, the epidemiological situation is stable in the country. Occupancy of infectious diseases and ICU beds stands at 17%. The number of hospital admissions due to severe cases of COVID-19 has dropped significantly,» said Mamin at a government session.

He went on to not that most of the areas of the country are in the «green zone», while two areas, including Nur-Sultan city and North Kazakhstan region, are in the «yellow zone».

«Despite this, given rising global COVID-19 cases it is important to continue observing the sanitary and epidemiological requirements. Mask wearing inside premises and public transport, observation of social distancing in crowded places are a must,» concluded Mamin.