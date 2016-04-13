PM attending Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov is partaking in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council at the Moscow's "Gorki-9."

This year the Intergovernmental Council is chaired by Kazakhstan.



Participants of the sitting have discussed a wide range of issues of the integration agenda concerning the development of industrial areas of cooperation in the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as measures of sustainable development of the economies of the participating countries.



Heads of Governments of the EEU member-states plan to approve the draft concept of the formation of the EEU common markets of oil and petroleum products.



In addition, there will be considered and approved a number of documents to ensure sustainable socio-economic development of the member-states and increase their technological capabilities.



It was also informed that the heads of the EEU states' Governments will discuss the issues of trade and economic partnership and integration of the Eurasian Economic Union with the Chinese Silk Road initiative.