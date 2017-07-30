PM awards medals to Alexander Vinokourov, Aidyn Rakhimbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Bakytzhan Sagintayev, has presented medals to the participants of the Kazakhstan Open Triathlon Championships, according the premier's website.

The tournament was the first large-scale triathlon event in Kazakhstan. About 200 professionals and sports fans took part in the three-stage "Half Ironman": 1.9 km swim, 90 km bike ride, 21 km run.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev presented medals to the Olympic champion, General Manager of Astana Pro Team, Alexander Vinokourov, Vice President of the Kazakhstan Triathlon Federation Aidyn Rakhimbayev, and the first female competing in the race, Nagima Kerimbayeva.

The competitions became a part of the well-rounded program of cultural and sports events of EXPO-2017 international specialized exhibition.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee and the President of the triathlon federation, Karim Massimov, announced that Astana will host the competitions under the aegis of Ironman next year. The agreement to hold the Ironman series in Astana was concluded with the World Triathlon Corporation.