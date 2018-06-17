PM awards winners of IRONMAN 70.3 Astana Triathlon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has awarded the first winners of the IRONMAN 70.3 Astana international triathlon, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

Astana has become the first CIS city to host the IRONMAN triathlon, considered to be one of the toughest one-day sports events in the world. this year it coincided with the 20th anniversary of Astana.



Over 1,300 athletes from 47 countries of the world participated in the triathlon, including Olympic champion and Majilis deputy Serik Sapiyev, Olympic champion and general manager of Astana Pro Team Alexander Vinokurov, Astana Pro Team rider Assan Bazayev, athlete and leader of Another You! Challenge Valikhan Ten as well as Thomas Dreher, the man who completed in the triathlon 33 times.



Sagintayev congratulated absolute champions Deirdre Casey from Ireland among women and Peter Wolkowicz from Germany among men who completed the 113km distance.



The triathlon in Astana included swimming challenge in the Ishim River (1.9km distance), a bike ride (90 km distance) and a running challenge (21.1 km distance).



50 qualification slots were up for grabs at the world championship in South Africa (September 1-2, 2018). It should be noted that usually only 30 qualification slots are allotted for winners in Europe.