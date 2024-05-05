PM Bektenov congratulates Kazakhstanis on Easter holiday

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov congratulated the Orthodox Christians of Kazakhstan on the Easter holiday, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Government.

In his message of congratulaiton, the Prime Minister notes that the Day of Bright Resurrection of Christ is a special date in the Christian calendar.

“In the diversity of beliefs, everyone finds their own path to light and love, creating harmony in our common home – Kazakhstan.

May Easter joy fill your homes with warmth and joy, and may your every step be full of faith and hope for the best. May this day become a blessed time for everyone,” the letter reads.