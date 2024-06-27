PM Bektenov inspects construction of Baiterek Space Rocket Complex in Baikonur

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, who is on a working trip to Kyzylorda region now, inspected Baiterek Space Rocket Complex and got familiarized himself with the plans of Baikonur city development, Kazinform News Agency learned from the press service of the Kazakh Government.

The Baiterek project is based on the infrastructure of Zenit-M space rocket complex for the launch of Soyuz-5 new carrier rockets. Since 2018, the complex has been operated by the Kazakh side. The completion of the works is slated for May 2028, the first flight tests are scheduled for 2025. The projected capacity of the complex is 6-8 launches per year.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Olzhas Bektenov surveyed the assembly and testing facility and transport installations. Chairman of the board of JSC JV Baiterek Aidyn Aimbetov reported on the modernization of the complex and the issues of training the specialists.

The Kazakh Prime Minister noted that Baiterek Space Rocket Complex is the largest Kazakh-Russian joint project on the post-Soviet area and is under special control of the two countries’ presidents. 14.7 billion tenge were spent on its implementation this year. Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the importance of a close joint work to ensure successful launch of space vehicles on environmentally-friendly carrier rockets.

Photo credit: gov.kz

He stressed the need to comply with the project deadlines.

“The first of three launches from the complex must take place this year,” Bektenov said.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Special Envoy of the Kazakh President for Baikonur Complex Kairat Nurtay reported to Olzhas Bektenov on the plans of the city’s development.

In his words, 70% of the city’s population are the nationals of Kazakhstan. The work on improvement of the city’s social, engineering infrastructure and housing stock increase is underway in the city. A 600-seat school is set to be built here. Two kindergartens were opened last year. As per the Agreement on Gasification of Baikonur complex, all apartment blocks of the city have been gasified.