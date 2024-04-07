PM Bektenov inspects flood situation in Kulsary

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov inspected the situation with flooding in Atyrau region. He flew over the flooded territory and checked the progress of bank protection works, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Government.

Olzhas Bektenov met with the residents of the town of Kulsary and spoke on flood-control measures taken.

The Prime Minister inspected the condition of Zhaiyk and Zhem rivers, where water level rise is observed.

State of emergency of local level was declared in Zhylyoi and Kyzylkoga districts.

Threat of flood was lifted in Miyaly, Akkora, Zhangeldino, Zhaskairat and Kozdikara villages.

28,551 people were evacuated in the town of Kulsary due to the floodwaters.

To reduce the flow of water, three explosions on the Zhem River delta and explosion of artificial dams along it were carried out.

In turn, residents and volunteers are working to prevent flooding in the residential sector.

On April 4, state of emergency was declared in Zhylyoi district due to the threat of floods. School students shifted to online learning.

Floodwaters reached Kulsary on April 5, with Kulsary-Mykyr road washed out by Zhem River water.

As of April 5, 2,500 private houses and administrative buildings were flooded in the city. Residents are being relocated to a safe area.

According to the Ministry of Emergencies, as of April 6, about five thousand people were evacuated from the city. All of them have been accommodated in six temporary evacuation centers.

On the night of April 7, the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies informed about evacuation of 26,467 residents, including 5,976 children. According to the akimat, as of April 7, 2,810 residential buildings and infrastructure facilities remain flooded in Kulsary.