PM Bektenov inspects North Aral Sea condition

During his working trip to Kyzylorda region, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov discussed the implementation of water saving technologies and development of water infrastructure. Olzhas Bektenov checked the course of fulfillment of the President’s tasks on preservation and development of the North Aral Sea (sometimes called as the Small Aral Sea), including the construction of the Karaozek water reservoir and reconstruction of the Kokaral Dam, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Syrdarya River plays a key role in water supply of the region.

In the past few years, the average volume of water in the North Aral Sea reduced from 27 billion cubic meters to 18.9 billion cubic meters in 2022. As a result of the measures taken, water inflow increased from 6 cubic meters per second to 50 cubic meters per second, which enabled to raise the water level in the North Ara Sea to 21.4 billion cubic meters. This is critically important for the region’s socio-economic development and environmental situation

The region actively implements water saving technologies today, including laser levelling which allowed to reduce water consumption for the irrigation of rice fields and yield increase.

New technologies have been installed on 4,200 hectares of lands this year, and in 2030 this indicator is set to be increased to 34,200 thousand hectares, with three major investment projects being implemented in the region.

Prime Minister Bektenov reminded of the Presidential tasks to speed up the implementation of water saving technologies. He also tasked the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation to explore underground sources.

The Ministry was also tasked to submit propositions on financing the construction of the Karaozek water reservoir with the capacity of 775 million cubic meters. The project aims at conservation of a part of water irretrievably discharged into the Aral Sea through the Kokaral Dam. The project will let irrigate 31,000 hectares of croplands in Kazaly district and 11,000 hectares of hay-fields and pastures. Karaozek water reservoir was included into the list of priority 9 water infrastructure projects.The Head of the Government was also reported on the plans of reconstruction of the Kokaral Dam set to be completed this year. The implementation of the project will let restore the destroyed dam and dig channels to towards the Aral Sea through the lakes Karashalan and Tuschy.