PM Bektenov inspects operation of cargo handling terminals and customs station at border with China

As part of his working visit to Zhetysu region, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan familiarized with the development of the transport and logistics sector, making up 7% of the region’s economy, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh government.

In the first half of the year, the region observed growth in cargo transportation from 55.7% to 101.1%.

Photo: Kazakh government

While touring the Nur Zholy Customs Service international transport and logistics center, Bektenov got acquainted with the automated vehicle registration system with the use of Cross-Docking technology. The operation of the center returned to the state as part of the demonopolization of the economy focuses on boosting cargo traffic through the implementation of new technologies to simplify and accelerate transit.

Photo: Kazakh government

In January this year, the Dostyk Customs Service temporary storage warehouse was launched within the territory of the Center, ensuring efficient and expedient customs processing of goods at the road border crossing point Alakol and increasing the throughput capacity. The Center now boasts the throughput capacity of 150-200 vehicles per day and the average daily cargo turnover in warehouses at 200-250 tons. The potential capacity stands at 1.2 million tons of cargo annually.

During his visit to Dostyk village, the government head examined the Dostyk TransTerminal multifunctional cargo handling terminal with three railway tracks of different gauges. Prime Minizter Bektenov was briefed that 101 thousand TEU containers were handled in seven months of this year, rising by 35% compared to the same period of 2021. It is expected that a total of 180 thousand TEU containers are set to be handled by the yearend.

Photo: Kazakh government

There are plans to add more space to Dostyk TransTerminal and build specialized equipment for 3.2 billion tenge with a capacity of 160 thousand TEU containers per year and creation of 50 working places.

Bektenov also got familiarized with the operation of the Alakol customs station, the existing scheme of movement of cargo vehicles and the progress of modernization of the checkpoint, which seeks to implement individuals, luggage, goods and vehicles control technologies as well as data transfer and sharing. In general, following the modernization set to be completed by the end of September this year, the throughput capacity of the Alakol customs station is expected to rise from 200-250 to 1,000 vehicles per day.

Photo: Kazakh government

Over the past year, the bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and China rose 30% reaching 31.5 billion US dollars. It was noted that the simplification of customs procedures will give a further impetus to Kazakhstan’s greater position as a key transit transport corridor in the region, whereas joint digital solutions such as Cross-Docking proved to be efficient are set to be expanded to other regions.

Photo: Kazakh government