PM Bektenov: Kazakhstan is committed to further cooperation within OPEC+

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan and OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais held a meeting to discuss the current situation of the global oil market as well as cooperation issues, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

During the meeting, the Kazakh government head highlighted the key role OPEC plays in ensuring the stability of the global oil market. Thanks to OPEC+ concerted action the oil producers and exporters mitigate possible negative effects and make sure the market is stabilized.

Kazakhstan is committed to further cooperation within the OPEC+. Our country supports the initiatives within the organization, abide by its production restrictions alongside other countries, including the current voluntary obligations, said Bektenov.

For his part, Haitham Al Ghais noted the significant role of Kazakhstan in the global oil market and stressed the measures the country takes to ensure a balance and predictable price formation in the oil market.

Following the meeting, Bektenov and Al Ghais reaffirmed their intention to continue successful and production cooperation.

Kazakhstan joined the OPEC+ Treaty in 2016. The country is home to over 90 oil producers.