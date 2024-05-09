PM Bektenov lays flowers to Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev Monument

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov participated in a ceremony of laying flowers to the Monument of Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev, Kazakh hero who hoisted the Soviet Flag over the Reichstag in Berlin, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Government.

The ceremony participants observed a moment of silence in honor of the victims of the war.

Addressing the attendees, the Prime Minister said that the heroic deeds of our great compatriots Bauyrzhan Momyshuly, Sagadat Nurmagambetov, Rakhimzhan Koshkarbaev, Aliya Moldagulova, Manshuk Mametova, Khiuaz Dospanova, Malik Gabdullin, Talgat Begeldinov and many other war heroes will forever remain in the memory of the people.

“We must honor their names and educate the Kazakh youth based on incomparable courage and perseverance of the older generation. On this day, let the bright memory of the heroism and valor of our ancestors be a reason for each of us to express sincere words of gratitude for peace and freedom. I wish good health to everyone and a low bow for your feat!” Olzhas Bektenov said.