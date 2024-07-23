Kazakh PM highlights importance of Kazakhstan’s full self-sufficiency of basic foods

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov stated the need for the country’s full self-sufficiency of basic foods and their export, pledging all necessary resources from the government, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Agricultural development is the top task that is under my special control, said Bektenov during the government session.

Prime Minister Bektenov tasked the agriculture ministry and the regional administrations to adopt exhaustive measures to achieve the Roadmap indicators, as they directly contribute to the agricultural output.

Bektenov stated the need to bring the amount of mineral fertilizers in use to up to 1.5 million tons yearly. The Premier also instructed to make sure the full readiness of grain receiving companies for the new harvest.

The regional administrations were instructed to ensure preferential financing reach agrarians, including through socio-entrepreneurial corporations and take measures to attract investments in the sector.

In general, the work undertaken should aim at improving agricultural technologies, reducing degradation of agricultural land, rational and efficient use of water and land resources as well as implementing digital solutions in agriculture, stated Bektenov.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan predicts agricultural output to rise 11.6% year-over-year following the harvest season.

It was informed that the amount of preferential loans for agricultural producers hit a record of KZT580bn in 2024.