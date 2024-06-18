PM Bektenov tasks to tackle mobile communication problems in Kazakhstan within 3 months

At today’s meeting of the Government, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov set a task to the Ministry of Digital Development to draft a clear action plan to improve the quality of mobile communication services in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The problem remains relevant for remote settlements, large cities and near-border regions.

The Prime Minister tasked to address these issues promptly and modernize the existing infrastructure of Kazakhstan.

The Ministry of Digital Development, together with regional akimats, are set to conduct an analysis in a three-month period to identify “black spots” in regional centers and develop a clear action plan to improve the quality of mobile communication services. This work must be scaled up in all settlements of the country.

The Ministry of Digital Development together with the telecommunications services providers were set a task to adopt a plan of installation of new 4G base stations and replace the outdated equipment.

Prime Minister Bektenov reminded that some flood-hit regions of Kazakhstan faced lack of communication due to power supply disruptions and the shutdown of base stations. The Ministry of Digital Development, together with the National Security Committee, were assigned to consider, within a month, the possibility of using satellite communication systems during emergency situations.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need to prevent price collusions of providers.