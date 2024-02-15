PM Bektenov urges Chevron to increase Kazakhstani commodities’ share in its procurements

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Derek Magness, Managing Director of Chevron's Eurasia Business Unit, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

The sides discussed the launch of new production facilities, increase the share of local content in purchases of commodities, works and services, development of oil and gas and petrochemical industries, as well as implementation of social projects in Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the Kazakh Prime minister noted that upon the Kazakh Head of State’s instruction, the country conducts large-scale economic reforms aimed at creating conditions for an annual GDP growth of 6% and over.

The government is ready to create the most comfortable conditions for investors to carry out projects and provide the support needed. For its part, the government expects from its partners active efforts to timely implement the joint plans with maximum use of local potential, technology transfer and deep processing of raw materials, said Bektenov.

The Kazakh premier stressed the importance of completion of projects for future expansion and wellhead pressure management at the Tengiz oilfield in the first half of 2025 and the first half of 2024, respectively.

Bektenov added that the government attaches great significance to the development of the Karachganak oilfield, with keeping the level of oil and condensate production at 11 million tons per year.

The conceptual decision on the realization of the project for construction of a gas processing plant at the Karachaganak with a capacity of 4 billion cubic meters per year is of great importance to the future development of the oilfield, he said.

In addition, the Kazakh Prime minister pointed out that the promotion of local content is one of the priorities of the economic policy.

For his part, Derek Magness confirmed the readiness of Chevron to enhance cooperation with Kazakhstan in areas of interest.