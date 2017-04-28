PM briefed on flooding situation in Almaty region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During his working trip to Almaty region, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev was briefed on the situation with flooding in Kyrgauyldy village of Karasaiskiy district. Akim (governor) of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov made the report, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

Premier Sagintayev instructed governor Batalov to assume necessary measures together with the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan to eliminate the damage caused by the high water and take control of the situation.



As a reminder, on April 27 heavy rainfall caused a noticeable increase in water level on the Kyrgauyldy River next to which the village is situated. As a result, several areas in the village and the Almaty-Zhandossov highway were flooded.