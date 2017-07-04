EN
    11:13, 04 July 2017 | GMT +6

    PM calls for tough stand to protect consumer rights

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has instructed the Ministry of National Economy to take a hard line with regard to consumer rights protection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "I instruct the National Economy Ministry, central and local executive bodies to adopt a tough stance on the issue of consumer protection. Now, as it was said, the population is not sufficiently aware, and we need to be more actively engaged in our work in this respect," Mr. Sagintayev addressed the Government members in the Cabinet meeting dedicated to protection of consumers' rights.

    Earlier, Timur Suleimenov, the Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, announced that the state authorities had examined over 23,000 complaints from consumers by the end of 2016. Of these, 56pct of complaints were received by the National Bank of Kazakhstan, 23pct by the consumer protection body, 11pct by the the Ministry of Healthcare, while the Energy and Finance ministries considered 3pct each.

     

