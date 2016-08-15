EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:52, 15 August 2016 | GMT +6

    PM came to Almaty for working visit

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov has arrived at Almaty with a working visit, Kazinform reports.

    The PM is going to check security system at the airport, railway  and  bus stations of the city.

    The Head of the Government will visit a number of enterprises in the city including the SEZ Innovative Technologies Park. He will also survey the course of reconstruction of Kargaly river bed and construction of a 12-seat Ice Palace and an athletes' village. Massimov will also get familiarized with the city’s development plan.

    Besides, the Prime Minister will hold a meeting on development of business sector and banking activity.

    null null null  

    Tags:
    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Almaty Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!