    16:34, 30 November 2017 | GMT +6

    PM chairs Baiterek Holding BOD meeting

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has chaired today a regular in-person meeting of the Board of Directors of JSC National Managing Holding Baiterek at the House of the Government, according to primeminister.kz.

    The meeting attendees discussed the 2017-2021 Holding Development Plan, the 2018 Annual Budget, and the updated maps of key performance indicators. Besides, the information on the use of the holding's financial resources and a risk report were presented there as well.

    Economy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Top Story
