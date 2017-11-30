PM chairs Baiterek Holding BOD meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has chaired today a regular in-person meeting of the Board of Directors of JSC National Managing Holding Baiterek at the House of the Government, according to primeminister.kz.

The meeting attendees discussed the 2017-2021 Holding Development Plan, the 2018 Annual Budget, and the updated maps of key performance indicators. Besides, the information on the use of the holding's financial resources and a risk report were presented there as well.