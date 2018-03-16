PM chairs e-education devpt meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting on the development of e-education within the framework of the Digital Kazakhstan Program, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The meeting participants discussed the issues related to the implementation of the e-education system throughout all stages of the learning process from pre-school establishments to higher educational institutions of the country.



The digitalization of the education system will make it possible to create a unified electronic database for every child. In the future, the passage through the levels of education (kindergartens, schools, colleges, universities) will be done electronically without the need to collect additional documents and certificates at each stage of education.