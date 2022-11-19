PM chairs meeting of Commission on Demonopolization of Economy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a regular session of the Commission on Demonopolization of Economy in the Ukimet Uyi, Kazinform learned from the Prime Minister's office.

Heads of central governmental authorities, Prosecutor General’s Office, Anti-Corruption Service, Financial Monitoring Agency, Samruk-Kazyna Fund participated in the meeting.

The meeting focused on transfer of some assets of railway infrastructure, heat and power complex, as well as a number of enterprises engaged in oil processing activity to state ownership.