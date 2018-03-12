PM chairs meeting of Coordination Council for co-op with IFIs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has chaired today a session of the Coordination Council for the Interaction with International Financial Institutions (IFIs) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Kazinform reports with reference to primeminister.kz.

At the meeting, the attendees discussed the Draft Action Plan for the Interaction with the OECD that covers the implementation of the Organization's recommendations on the directions of development of innovations, small and medium-sized businesses, improving investment policy and increasing the regional competitiveness. Besides, they considered the progress made in the implementation of joint public-private partnership projects involving IFIs.

For reference: Since 2015, Kazakhstan and the OECD have entered into a phase of active interaction within the framework of the signed Country Program of Cooperation. The Country Program comprises Kazakhstan's accession to 29 OECD Legal Instruments. Kazakhstan has joined 17 legal instruments as of today and is expected to join the remaining 12 this year.

The OECD Recommendations made upon reviews have been included in the National Roadmap for the Implementation of OECD Recommendations (dated 07.09.2017).