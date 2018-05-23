PM chairs meeting of Investment Climate Improvement Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has chaired today a regular session of the Council for Investment Climate Improvement, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The attendees discussed the issues of expanding opportunities for the attraction of international investment in the country's healthcare system. In particular, the Council members presented their views on the modernization of the healthcare system, as well as on the new draft Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Health of the People and the Healthcare System", the structure of health insurance, the implementation of transparent and high-quality medical procurement, and effective cooperation with global pharmaceutical suppliers in Kazakhstan.

U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George A. Krol, Senior Trade Commissioner of the Embassy of Canada Darren Smith, partner in Ernst and Young Ksenia Babushkina, partner in Baker McKenzie Andrei Yorsh, General Manager of Sanofi Central Asia Ranga Welaratne, partner in PwC Mike Ahern, Kazakh Minister of Justice Marat Beketayev, and Vice Minister of Healthcare Alexey Tsoi addressed the meeting.