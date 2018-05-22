PM chairs meeting of PIT Management Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held today a meeting of the Management Committee of the Autonomous Cluster Fund "Park of Innovative Technologies" (ACF "PIT"), Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

During the meeting, the attendees discussed the issues of ACP "PIT" activities on attracting multinational companies to Kazakhstan. In particular, they considered the issues of creating five technological development centers in the furtherance of the 63rd step of the National Plan "100 specific steps on implementation of five institutional reforms" and the Strategic Objectives of Innovation Cluster Development.