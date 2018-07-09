PM chairs meeting of Samruk-Kazyna SWF Board of Directors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has chaired today the meeting of the Board of Directors of JSC Sovereign Welfare Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" at the Ukimet Uyi (House of Government), Kazinform has learnt from primeminsiter.kz.

Participants of the meeting discussed the implementation of the transformation program of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, privatization issues, the results of work in 2017 and the development plans for the company for 2018-2022.



The meeting heard a report on the implementation of the Fund's Transformation Program, which contains data on benefits and investments from 2014 to the first quarter of 2018. Regular review of the Report at the Fund's Board of Directors is necessary for timely response and management decisions that will improve the effectiveness of implementing the initiatives of the Program in the future.