PM chairs meeting on development of Park of Innovative Technologies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Bakytzhan Sagintayev, has chaired today a meeting of the Management Committee of the Autonomous Cluster Fund "Park of Innovative Technologies" (ACF "PIT"), according to primeminister.kz.

At the meeting, the attendees discussed strategic issues of the development of the Autonomous Cluster Fund and the measures to attract investment in the basic and new economic sectors of Kazakhstan.

Recall that ACF "PIT" was established by the Government of Kazakhstan on April 10, 2015. The Chairman of the Supreme Board of Trustees is President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. As to the Management Committee, its Chairman is Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

The strategic goals of ACF "PIT" include the establishment of centers for technological development jointly with transnational companies. At the start of 2017, 161 companies has been registered in "Park of Innovative Technologies" Special Economic Zone.