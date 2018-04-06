PM chairs meeting on regional development issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has started today a series of working sessions on achieving the 2018 target indicators for economic growth, labor productivity, attracting investments, providing employment, and creating new jobs in the regions of the country, primeminister.kz reports.

In the course of today's meeting, Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek and Governor of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov reported on the work done for the development of agricultural industry, tourism, trade, transport and logistics, education, health, mass entrepreneurship, industrialization, technological upgrading and digitalization, attraction of investments, and productive employment.

Ministers Timur Suleimenov (of National Economy), Zhenis Kassymbek (Investments and Development), Dauren Abayev (Information and Communications), Yerlan Sagadiyev (Education and Science), Arystanbek Mukhamediuly (Culture and Sports), Madina Abylkassymova (Labor and Social Protection of the Population), as well as deputy ministers Gulmira Issayeva (Agriculture) and Lyazat Aktayeva (Healthcare), participated in the meeting discussions.

The attendees summarized the results of the first quarter and identified the growth areas for 2018. The governors of the regions will continue making reports.