PM chairs meeting with heads of major airlines

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev chaired a meeting on civil aviation development attended by the heads of the major national airlines, primeminister.kz reports.

The meeting attendees discussed the issues on improving the governmental regulation of air transportation so that to strengthen the attractiveness of air transit through Kazakhstan in the furtherance of the 68th Step of the National Plan "100 Specific Steps", and further enhancing the flight safety and the quality of domestic manpower training.

Kazakh Minister for Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek reported on the current state of the civil aviation industry development.

According to the Ministry for Investments and Development, the passenger traffic rose by 23% in 2017. In terms of ICAO flight safety requirements, Kazakhstan ranks second among CIS countries.

As to infrastructure development, 15 runways and 11 terminals have been reconstructed countrywide.

Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev, Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre Kairat Kelimbetov, Chief Planning Officer at Air Astana Alma Aliguzhinova, President of Air Company SCAT Vladimir Denisov, CEO of Qazaq Air Alexander Blair Trierne Pollock, General Director of Bek Air Syrym Omarzhanov, and others took the floor at the meeting.



Following the discussion, Bakytzhan Sagintayev instructed the Ministry for Investments and Development, together with the government agencies and national companies concerned, to form a working group and develop comprehensive programs for the general aviation and scheduled air transport development.