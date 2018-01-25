EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:13, 25 January 2018 | GMT +6

    PM chairs Samruk-Kazyna Fund board meeting

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev chaired today a meeting of the Board of Directors of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

    At the meeting, the board members reported on the results of the Fund's Transformation Program achieved in 2017 and discussed the implementation of the comprehensive plan of Fund's assets privatization and preparation for the IPO.

