    21:15, 10 February 2017 | GMT +6

    PM chairs session of Economic Policy Council

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has chaired the regular session of the Economic Policy Council at the Ukimet Uiy (House of Government) today, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

    Participants of the session focused on the issues of implementation of the state-of-the-nation address "The 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" and the comprehensive set of measures to ensure macro-finance sustainability.

