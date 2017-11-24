PM chairs session of Investment Climate Improvement Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held today a regular session of the Council for Investment Climate Improvement, according to primeminister.kz.

The meeting attendees discussed the issues of improving the system of environmental regulation and environmental legislation as the key factors for business development and attracting investment.

It is worth noting that Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan Doris Bradbury, U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George A. Krol, UK Ambassador to Kazakhstan Carolyn Browne, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan Kenneth Mack, NCOC Managing Director Bruno Jardin, Kazakh Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev, Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov, and other speakers took part in the agenda discussions.