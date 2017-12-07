PM chairs session of National Commission on switchover to Latin-based script

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has chaired today a regular session of the National Commission on the switchover of the Kazakh alphabet to the Latin script in Astana, Kazinform reports.

Participants of the session discussed and approved the composition and plans of work of four special working groups formed at the previous session of the National Commission. The orthographical, methodical, terminological as well as expert and technical working groups will work out the regulations and methods of gradual introduction of the Latin-based script into the educational system, systematize terminology resources of the language and adapt the Latin script to information technologies and spaces. The session also debated the issues of creating a research and methodological center within the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed, Deputy Chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan and Head of the Secretariat of the Assembly Darkhan Mynbai, Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Minister of Education and Science Yerlan Sagadiyev, Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev and many others took the floor at the session to report on the work of the National Commission.



It bears to remind that the National Commission was established this November and is an advisory and consultative body under the Government.



The National Commission consists of Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev, reps of the President's Executive Office, the Nur Otan Party, universities, eminent scientists and public figures.