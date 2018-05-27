EN
    09:45, 27 May 2018 | GMT +6

    PM chairs session on Astana city development

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev chaired a session dedicated to the problems of Astana city development on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from the PM's press service.

    The session focused on the overall development plan of Astana city for 2018-2023. The plan involves the development of the city transport infrastructure, new transport system (LRT), industrial parks, gasification, water supply system and more.

    Participants of the session discussed the problems associated with the construction of housing, secondary education, healthcare and culture facilities.

