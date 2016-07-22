PM charged to submit outcomes of Land Reform Commission’s work to President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today Prime Minister Karim Massimov, Akorda press service informs.

K.Massimov reported to the President on the main socio-economic indicators of the country’s development, implementation of the key governmental programs and the current activity of the Land Reform Commission.

The President outlined several important issues which must be solved till the end of the year.

“First of all, we must prevent economic downfall. All required conditions have been created for this and financial aspects have been resolved. Secondly, we must focus on the forthcoming harvesting campaign and preparation for autumn-winter period. We must also continue preparations for EXPO-2017 and Winter Universiade 2017,” said the President.

The Head of State emphasized also the importance of further industrial-innovative development of the republic and adoption of measures on improving people’s wellbeing.

The PM was commissioned also to submit the outcomes of the Land Reform Commission’s meeting in the nearest time.

The President requested the Head of the Government to work out all the problems raised and prepare a report for the Cabinet’s extended meeting in August.