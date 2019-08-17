EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    23:48, 17 August 2019 | GMT +6

    PM charged to tighten control over quality of housing construction in Arys

    None
    None
    TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM On Saturday, Prime Minister Askar Mamin inspected the course of restoration of residential buildings, educational and healthcare facilities in the town of Arys as well as construction of administrative, historical, cultural and social facilities in Turkestan, Kazinform reports.

    There are 8,637 apartment buildings and houses in Arys. 7,166 of them need restoration. 97.4% of the works have been completed for now. 163 construction companies, more than 6,000 workers and 286 units of equipment are involved in the restoration works.

    As the PM’s Office informed, Askar Mamin visited a stadium, a hospital, a school and Arys-1 railway station in Arys.

    62 out of 66 social facilities in Arys need an overhaul, while 4 should be fully restored. Works on 45 facilities have been finished.

    The Prime Minister commissioned to tighten control over the quality of housing construction.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Turkestan region Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!