PM checked construction of EXPO 2017 facilities in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of the country's preparation for the Astana EXPO 2017, Prime Minister Karim Massimov Bakytzhan Sagintayev has surveyed construction sites of the Congress Centre, Hotel Complex, EXPO Office, EXPO Town and international pavilions, the PM's press service informs.

Chairman of JSC Astana EXPO 2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov reported to the PM about fulfillment of the Presidential instructions on timely construction of the EXPO venues and ensuring high-quality content of the exhibition.

The Prime Minister was informed about use of home-produced materials in landscaping the territory of the exhibition, interior decoration works and security systems applied in the venues.

Congress Centre is a multi-functional cultural and entertainment facility to be used for hosting international congresses, conferences, symposiums, panel sessions, shows and concerts.

EXPO Hotel Complex is built on a private-public partnership principle with the attraction of Hilton Worldwide international operator. The hotel infrastructure includes round-the-clock restaurant (with two halls), a conference hall, negotiations rooms and offices.

EXPO Town is a residential complex consisting of 42 blocks of 1374 apartments, over-ground and underground parking areas.

The building for international pavilions includes 57 pavilions, 6 of which were built as part of the Programme of Assistance to Developing Countries.

The biggest individual pavilions belong to Germany, the U.S., South Korea, Great Britain, France and Russia.