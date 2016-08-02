PM checked preparation work in Astana ahead of EXPO 2017 (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the instruction of the President of Kazakhstan, Prime Minister Karim Massimov has checked the course of Astana's preparation for the oncoming EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition, pm.kz informs.

The Prime Minister was reported about the course of reconstruction of a section of Kenessary Street, Yessil riverbed and the plans on development of the city’s road-transport infrastructure.

The Head of the Government familiarized with the work of purification facilities of Astana and the plan on development of the city’s storm water sewerage system.

Mayor of the city Asset Issekeshev reported to Karim Massimov about the course of reconstruction of the Thermal Power Plant 2, Zhana Zhol substation and construction of Baiterek substation.

Besides, the Head of the Cabinet checked the construction of the city’s heating line.



