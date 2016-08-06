EN
    16:57, 06 August 2016 | GMT +6

    PM checked security system at Pavlodar Airport

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the Presidential instruction, Prime Minister Karim Massimov got acquainted with the security system of the Pavlodar Airport

    In his tour around the regions, K. Massimov focused on security issues in transport infrastructure sector. So, the Prime Minister has already inspected the airports of Aktobe, Karaganda, Taldykorgan, Kostanay cities and checked the reconstruction of the airport of Petropavlovsk, Kazinform refers to pm.kz.

    In Pavlodar, the Prime Minister was reported on the engineering and technical potential of the Airport and the anti-terrorist measures taken there.

    JSC "Pavlodar Airport" was commissioned in 1972 and was renovated in 2011. Regular flights to Almaty, Astana, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Minsk, Sochi, Antalya and other domestic and international destinations are operated from the Airport today.

    The capacity of the terminal is 200 passengers per hour. The airport complex is provided with the necessary equipment and personnel to serve the aircraft and passengers.

