PM checks agricultural development of Almaty region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In Almaty region Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has checked implementation of the agro-industrial complex development programme and operation of farms that use innovative technologies, according to primeminister.kz.

Deputy Akim of the region Serikzhan Beskempirov reported on development of the regional agro-industrial complex and actions done to develop sugar beet production, irrigated cropping and procurement centres.

Exemplifying the farm "Nam G.N.", Sagintayev was told about the use of new technologies in irrigated cropping. The area of irrigated land in the farm has reached 75he. This includes 25he for cropping sugar beetles and 30he for potatoes, while the remaining area is for soybean and winter wheat. Nearly 20 people have been employed.

For the first time in the region, the farmers will tentatively use the Israeli drip irrigation technology in a ten-hectare beetle field. They count on increase of beetle cropping which in this farm is higher than the regional average and equals to 60,000kg per hectare.

The largest sugar beetle processing plant of the region is recommissioned in Aksu town. In 2017, it is planned that Almaty region will expand sugar beet planting acreage up to 9,000he and produce 30,000 tonnes of sugar. This will ensure supplying 84 per cent of domestic sugar to the country's population and decreasing the dependence on imports as determined by the targets of 2017-2020 State Programme of Agroindustrial Complex Development.

For implementation of the above state programme KZT33.6bn of budgetary funds including subsidies of KZT24.9bn will be allocated in Almaty region within 2017. This year is planned to establish 111 cooperative farms.