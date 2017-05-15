EN
    17:03, 15 May 2017 | GMT +6

    PM checks housing construction in Kostanay

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As a part of the working trip to Kostanay region, Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has visited Severny District of Zarechnoye village and got familiar with the progress of housing construction under Nurly Zhol Programme, the Prime Minister's press-service reports.

    He was informed on the area of the new district to be 37 hectares and that 271 land plots had been allotted for construction. 34 houses are to be constructed there. All required utilities such as gas and water supply lines and electricity have been laid down to the plots.

    It is planned to construct 210,000 sq m of housing under Nurly Zher Programme in Kostanay region this year. Overall 1,150,000 sq m will be built in the region for five years.

    Within Nurly Zher, the Government has drawn up a raft of measures to develop the housing market such as cheapening mortgage loans by public subsidies and stimulating private developers for construction by subsidies of Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund.

    Construction of housing for House Construction Savings Bank of Kazakhstan depositors and no-purchase rental housing will continue. In addition, landplots with ready-made utility infrastructure will be provided so that to stimulate mass housing construction.  

