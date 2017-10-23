PM checks out Almaty airport modernization plan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - During his working trip to Almaty city, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev checked out the overall development and modernization plan of the local airport, Kazinform reports.

Premier Sagintayev visited the airport and checked out the plan immediately upon arrival to the city.



Head of the Almaty Airport Aibol Bekmukhambetov briefed Bakytzhan Sagintayev on the upcoming events at the airport and deadlines set for those events. It should be noted that the Almaty air harbor has an advantageous geographical location between Southeast Asia and Europe, it can be potentially expanded further and, as a result, enhance transit potential of the entire region.



Currently, over 150 flights are operated by the Almaty airport daily. Under the scope of the project, transit areas and departure lounge of the passenger terminal will be expanded in order to increase the number of flights and passengers.