PM checks SME development in Karaganda region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During his working visit to Karaganda region Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited pasta-producing enterprise "Hanum" in the city of Satpayev, familiarized with the pace of SME development in the region as well as with the implementation of the Program for Productive Employment and Mass Entrepreneurship, Kazinform has learnt from primeminsiter.kz.

Almas Aidarov, deputy akim (governor) of Karaganda region, reported on the work carried out to develop entrepreneurship in the region. Under the Program for the Development of Productive Employment and Mass Entrepreneurship, 65 projects are supported in the region. In addition, within the Business Roadmap 2020, 33 projects have been approved for financial support measures. In addition, 500 million tenge will be allocated from the local budget to subsidize business in priority sectors. Potential niches for business are the production of food, industry, tourism and services. The goal is to double the output of goods and services.



During the inspection of the Hanum shop for production of pasta, executive director Alyona Alekseyeva said that the design capacity is 200 kilograms of pasta per hour and 3,000 tons per year. In six months, 5.5 tons of products have been produced.



The enterprise was put into operation in September last year. Realization of the project promotes import substitution, as well as the diversification of the economy of Zhezkazgan district. To date, the products are delivered to the shops and supermarkets of Zhezkazgan, Satpayev and Ulytau. In the future, it is planned to produce new kinds of pasta, increase the production capacity of the enterprise, and expand sales markets in Kazakhstan and abroad.