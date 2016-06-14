PM commissioned Minister of Energy to optimize schedule of regular repair works at oil refineries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the Government's sitting, Prime Minister Karim Massimov charged Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev to optimize the schedule of regular repair works at the oil refineries.

“You need to optimize the schedule of regular repair works at the country’s oil refineries in order to process 150,000 tons of oil,” said Massimov addressing the Minister.

The Head of the Government added that the Minister should enhance control over required reserve of fuel at energy facilities by the end of the year. For this, the Minister must closely work with the governors of regions and heads of coal-extracting companies, the PM added.