PM commissions Cabinet to ramp up economic growth

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A meeting of the Cabinet was held today in Nur-Sultan to discuss the results of the country's socio-economic development and national budget utilization in January-May 2019.

The participants heard reports of ministers of national economy, finance, industry and infrastructure development and agriculture as well as National Bank Chairman Yerbolat Dossayev and governors of several regions, primeminister.kz informs.

According to Prime Minister Askar Mamin, GDP growth in January-May 2019 made 4%. He commissioned the Cabinet to take measures to ramp up the country's economic growth.



In the abovementioned period, the main drivers of the economic growth were construction (+8.8%), trade (+7.5%), transport (+5.3%), processing sector including machine building (+16%) and car making industry (+46.4%).



The Prime Minister entrusted the governors with the task to launch measures to reach growth in construction, investments, industry and housing construction.



I n May 2019 inflation comprised 0.6% (2.4% since the year beginning). "Despite the compliance with the corridor set within 4-6%, rise in agricultural products prices is observed in some regions. The governors should take all required measures to stabilize prices, especially for socially vital food stuffs," he stressed.



Summing up the meeting, Askar Mamin highlighted the importance of ensuring full implementation of the strategic course of Nursultan Nazarbayev and pre-election platform of newly elected President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. These are increasing incomes and improving people's lives through sustainable development of economy, infrastructure, affordable housing, education and healthcare. An effective implementation of the strategic tasks of the President's pre-election platform would let solve the social problems of the country, he added.



"Creation of jobs is a key issue for us," Askar Mamin noted that solution of productive employment problems directly depended on economic development, increase in people's incomes and establishment of competitive productions. "All the governors and heads of governmental authorities should focus on attraction of investments and development of small and medium businesses. This work should be conducted constantly," the PM highlighted.