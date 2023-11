ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov congratulates Daniyar Yeleussinov and Elmira Syzdykova on their success at the Ro Olympic Games.

“Congratulations!” posted Massimov in his Instagram account in honor of Daniyar Yeleussinov, who won today a gold medal for Kazakhstan.

“My congratulations to Elmira Syzdykova on her bronze medal in Rio Olympics female wrestling,” the PM tweeted.