PM criticizes Finance Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan has criticized governors of regions for not using republican funds to the full at the Government's session today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"How come we earmark republican funds for the projects that haven't been developed properly" Prime Minister Sagintayev asked Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov at the session.



The Premier talked about the projects that receive money from the Government but cannot be implemented since the governors, ministries or other authorities responsible for those projects begin to make adjustments to feasibility studies, financial feasibility studies, design specifications and estimates.



"At first they receive the money and then they begin to make adjustments. You should act more decidedly," Bakytzhan Sagintayev told the Finance Minister.



At today's session of the Government the governors reported on the use of republican funds allotted for various programs.