    12:21, 11 June 2024 | GMT +6

    PM criticizes low paces of construction works in flood-hit regions

    Photo credit: gov.kz

    Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired today a regular meeting of the Government. The Prime Minister criticized paces of repair and construction works in flood-hit regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Olzhas Bektenov reminded of his recent visit to the North Kazakhstan, where he inspected housing construction and restoration works.

    “Local authorities, unfortunately, are demonstrating inactivity, indecisiveness and weak organization,” said the Prime Minister and criticized the regions for low paces of restoration works after the floods.

    He stressed the need to complete the works in a timely manner and ensure high quality.

     

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
