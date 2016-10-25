PM demanded proper and timely utilization of budget by regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has commissioned Governor of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev to personally control the use of the budgetary funds allocated for infrastructure building under the Business Road Map 2020 programme.

“At the last meeting we spoke about utilization of 620mln tege allocated under the Business Road Map 2020 programme for building infrastructure for local businessmen. What can you tell about this situation now?” the PM asked Nogayev at the Government’s weekly meeting in Astana on Tuesday.

In turn, Nogayev assured that 698,108,000 tenge will be fully utilized by the end of the month and explained that the situation was caused by delay in tender announcement.

The head of the Cabinet reminded that all the governors must ensure timely and proper utilization of the budget.

“On September 9, the Government allocated more than 400bln tenge. These funds must be utilized by the end of the year,” stressed Sagintayev.