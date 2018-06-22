EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:17, 22 June 2018 | GMT +6

    PM discusses business and manufacturing development

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has chaired today a meeting on the development of SMEs and manufacturing industry, Kazinform cites the PM's press service.

    The meeting attendees discussed measures to stimulate domestic demand for manufactured products, improve the competitiveness and the export-orientedness of the manufacturing sector, as well as the further development of mass entrepreneurship.

    Minister of Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek, National Economy Minister Timur Suleimenov, and Chairman of the Management Board of "Atameken" National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Ablai Myrzakhmetov delivered their reports on the agenda.

    First Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin and Deputy Prime Minister Yerbolat Dossayev took part in the discussion.

    It is to be recalled that implementing the industrialization policy since 2010, the Government has created framework conditions and appropriate support infrastructure which make it possible to increase the number of manufacturing enterprises to 14,200 (+3,400 entities).

     

