PM discusses development of SME in Aktobe rgn with local businessmen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met with members of the Regional Council of the Atameken Chamber of Entrepreneurs today, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

At the onset of the meeting, the Prime Minister suggested exchanging views on the most relevant issues related to the development of business in the region.



Participants of the meeting discussed the problems of availability of credit resources, subsidy assistance, interest rates, tax policy and implementation of the Business Roadmap 2020 State Program.



Attending the meeting were Mr. Timur Kulibayev, Chairman of the Presidium of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and Mr. Ablay Myrzakhmetov, Chairman of the Board of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.



Chairman of the Regional Council of the Atameken Chamber of Entrepreneurs Mr. Salzhnov, self-employed entrepreneur Kadyrova, president of Dastan LLP Mr. Aitzhanov and many others addressed the audience.



In conclusion, Prime Minister Sagintayev instructed responsible authorities to keep a check on the problems touched upon during the meeting.