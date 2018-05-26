PM discusses new law on entrepreneurship with agrarians of Kostanay region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During his trip to Kostanay region on Friday, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev met with local agrarians to discuss the recently signed law on entrepreneurship, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

The Premier visited Lider2010 LLP in Rudny, which was implemented as part of the State Program for Industrial and Innovative Development, and held a meeting with agricultural producers of the region.



During the inspection of the shops of the dairy plant, the director of Lider-2010 LLP, Alexander Ligay, told about the technological peculiarities of the process, showed the equipment for the milk and sour-milk production, and presented the range of products.



The main topic of the conversation were innovations and changes for business that came into effect yesterday in connection with the signing by the Head of State of the law on improving the business regulation. The issues of realization of the President's Address "New Opportunities Under the Fourth Industrial Revolution" and the State Program for the Development of the Agro-Industrial Complex were also discussed.



Bakytzhan Sagintayev said that with the signing of the document, new horizons for growth are opening up for the business, including in the sectors of the agro-industrial complex. The adopted law is aimed at liberalizing the legislation in business regulation and provides for a reduction of state control functions by almost 30%. Among them is the control in the sphere of hunting and fishing, etc. Thus, the adopted about 1000 amendments to 14 codes and 109 laws will create the most favorable conditions for business development and will become a new serious incentive for strengthening business activity in the country.



During the discussion on the AIC development, the pace of execution in the region of the instructions of the Head of State, given in the Address in 2018, was considered. The agro-industrial complex faces the task of increasing labor productivity and exports of processed agricultural products for at least 2.5 times over five years.



The state is creating the appropriate conditions. Over the past five years, the volume of direct government support for the sector has almost tripled and reached about 260 billion tenge. Last year, the State Program for the Development of the Agro-Industrial Complex for 2017-2021 was adopted. On the instructions of the President, large-scale work is being done to involve small and medium farms in agricultural cooperation. The Chinese market has been opened for fish production, sheep breeding, beekeeping and horses, as well as bran. The barriers to the supply of large and small cattle to the UAE have been removed.



Because of taken measures, the volume of gross agricultural output in 2017 increased by 2.9% and amounted to 4.1 trillion tenge. There is also an increase in food production by 4.1%. The growth of investments in the fixed capital of agriculture and the production of food products amounted to about 30%.



The Prime Minister noted that Kostanay region is the leading region in terms of agricultural production. A third of the food production is exported. Given the industrial and agrarian character, the region has been choosen as pilot in the digitalization of the agro-industrial complex. The main indicators of the development of the agro-industrial complex of the region over the past year demonstrate stable growth.



First Vice Minister of Agriculture, A.Yevniev, reported on the opportunities for farmers, taking into account the adopted law on improving the regulation of entrepreneurial activities. Chairman of the Board of Atameken NCE, A. Myrzakhmetov, made a speech on the issues of entrepreneurship development in the countryside, increasing the competitiveness of SMEs, and entering new export markets.



As part of the discussion, local farmers expressed their support for the new law on business.



Director of Altynsarin LLP, B. Knyazev, director of AF Dievskaya LLP, O.Danilenko, director of LLP PKF Kairat, T. Utepov also made comments. The agricultural producers of the region raised issues of digitalization, provision of preferential fuel and lubricants, production of agricultural machinery, etc. According to the issues raised, First Vice Minister of Agriculture, A. Yevniev, and Chairman of the Zerde NMH, R. Yensebayev, gave corresponding comments.



Following the discussion, Bakytzhan Sagintayev noted that taking into account the strategic importance of the agrarian sector, all tasks set by the Head of State should be implemented in the short term. Agribusiness should be involved in the process of meeting the goals, offering ideas and specific solutions.



In this regard, the Ministry of Agriculture, together with other government agencies, should consider the questions and proposals voiced at the meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Agriculture, Umirzak Shukeyev, was instructed to hold a meeting with agrarians of the region for the detailed discussion of the sectoral programs being developed under the State Program for the AIC Development in such areas, as meat and dairy cattle breeding, poultry farming, land irrigation, and others. Useful suggestions should be taken into account.



Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev also emphasized that the Ministry of Agriculture should address the task of digitalization as a matter of priority. Deputy Prime Minister Zhumagaliyev was instructed to complete the work on digitization of all subsidies allocated in the AIC. At the same time, it is necessary to take into account the existing remarks and proposals of agrarian business re